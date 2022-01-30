COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

“I think there is a real hunger to have Ohio do better,” said Nan Whaley, candidate for Ohio’s governor.



Will that hunger lead to new leaders when voters head o the polls in less than 100 days? Hear from more candidates on the campaign trail pushing to be agents of change for the Buckeye State.



“They’re sick of lifelong politicians,” said Bernie Moreno, candidate for Ohio’s open Senate seat. “They want something new in Washington D.C.”

Advocates for Ohioans with disabilities are taking a victory lap after settling a class-action lawsuit with Ohio’s top elected officials.

A change is coming to the nation’s highest court, with Justice Stephen Breyer announcing his retirement, giving President Joe Biden his first chance to appoint a new justice.



President and CEO of Innovation Ohio Desiree Tims and Republican strategist Bob Clegg join the roundtable to discuss the vacancy and more.