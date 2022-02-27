COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:
- The beginning of war in Europe, with Russia launching a large-scale attack on Ukraine, leaving hundreds dead, a nation in tatters, and a world on edge.
“This is a dangerous moment for all of Europe, for freedom around the world,” President Joe Biden said this week.
Congressman Mike Carey (OH-15th District) on the early stages of the conflict, Biden’s response, and what comes next.
- Ohio’s Redistricting Commission passes legislative maps, but is it too late? Members face contempt charges for missing the deadline imposed by the Ohio Supreme Court by one week.
The state’s May primary election is likely to get moved, and nearly half the members don’t think these new maps will stick.
“I don’t view this as a better map,” said commission member Allison Russo. “I, in fact, think that this is a worse map.”
- A historic announcement this week for the U.S. Supreme Court as Biden nominates Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who hopes her story and being the first Black woman to sit on the nation’s highest court will inspire future generations of Americans.