COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

A big night for the GOP in Ohio as Republican candidates sweep all statewide races on the ballot.

“Whether you voted for me or not, the thing that I promise to do is go to the United States Senate and fight every single day for the people of Ohio,” said Senator-elect J.D. Vance

After a hard-fought race, Vance is heading to Washington to represent Ohioans in the U.S. Senate and Gov. Mike DeWine is re-elected to a second term.

“This is Ohio’s time,” DeWine said. “It’s Ohio’s time in history. Things are coming our way.”

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown planning his re-election bid in 2024, weighs in on his potential challengers in a state that continues to lean more conservative.

“There are several people that have auditioned for Donald Trump,” Brown said.

Republicans also will maintain their majority on the Ohio Supreme Court.

“So many people say that they really do not understand what their courts do,” said Justice Sharon Kennedy.

Kennedy, the newly elected Chief Justice, on how she wants to make the legal process work for all Ohioans.

Republican strategist Matt Dole and Democratic strategist Dale Butland join the roundtable to discuss if, after Tuesday’s election results, Ohio can still be considered a swing state.