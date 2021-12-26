COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:
- From the riot heard around the world to the pandemic that continued to dominate, we look back at a year of changes in politics.
- More money for roads and bridges is coming to Ohio.
“We are getting to work right away,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, who discusses how the latest roadblocks to President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda could impact infrastructure plans.
- On the all-star roundtable, Republican strategist Bob Clegg and former Democratic state senator Lou Gentile take a look back at 2021 and how both major political parties continued to divide themselves, and how it’s shaping up to be more of the same in 2022.