THE SPECTRUM: Looking back at 2019, ahead to 2020 at the Ohio statehouse

The Spectrum

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A year of change at the statehouse. New philosophies. New attitudes. And new leadership.

Ohio state senators and representatives checked a number of major items off their to-do list in 2019.

Passing bills that kept the lights on at the state’s two nuclear power plants.

Boosting the state’s gas tax to better maintain roads and infrastructure.

And getting the governor’s signature on the controversial “Heartbeat Bill” on the assembly’s third attempt.

But now, leaders shift their focus to a new year and new goals.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools