THE SPECTRUM: Looking back at 2019, ahead to 2020 at the Ohio statehouse

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A year of change at the statehouse. New philosophies. New attitudes. And new leadership.

Ohio state senators and representatives checked a number of major items off their to-do list in 2019.

Passing bills that kept the lights on at the state’s two nuclear power plants.

Boosting the state’s gas tax to better maintain roads and infrastructure.

And getting the governor’s signature on the controversial “Heartbeat Bill” on the assembly’s third attempt.

But now, leaders shift their focus to a new year and new goals.