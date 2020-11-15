THE SPECTRUM: Looking at what’s next as Trump goes to court, Biden puts together transition team

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

* As President Donald Trump continues to fight for a second term in the White House, President-elect Joe Biden is trying to make a smooth transition come January.

This week, The Spectrum is doubling the all-star roundtables to break down the election aftermath.

First, non-partisan experts from across Ohio, Thomas Suddes, a lecturer at Ohio University and journalist with the Cleveland Plains Dealer, and Herb Asher, professor emeritus at Ohio State University and author of several books on political polling, talk about what’s next for both Democrats and Republicans.

* Congresswoman Joyce Beatty makes her case to be named head of the Congressional Black Caucus.

* In this week’s second all-star roundtable, Republican strategist Mike Gonidakis and Democratic strategist Dale Butlan take a look at the Trump campaign’s election fight in the courts and what it means for Biden’s transition effort.