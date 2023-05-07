COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

A drag brunch fundraiser for a non-profit organization dedicated to helping at-risk youth is interrupted by Nazi protesters.

Now, a group of rabbis is taking on LGTBQ discrimination.

“This is really a battle for the soul, of Columbus, of Ohio, of the nation,” said Rabbi Lewis Kamrass.

Hear why the Jewish community said it is imperative to stand up against intolerance.

Hundreds of people protested the effort of Ohio Republicans to revive August special elections and increase the threshold to pass constitutional amendments.

“They just act like they own the state and can do whatever they want and we’re tired of it,” said protester Alan Green of Delaware County.

“There are folks who are comparing what Ohio does to other states and saying this isn’t the right way to change the constitution,” said Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman (R).

Where that effort stands days before its deadline for a vote and what former state leaders say about the effort.

Democratic strategist Dale Butland and Republican strategist Mehek Cooke join the roundtable to discuss the turmoil at the Ohio Statehouse.

During the roundtable, the discussion turned to a proposed Ohio constitutional amendment that would protect abortion in the state. It’s a proposal many on both sides said is at the center of the August special election and the Republican plan to increase the threshold to pass constitutional amendments. The proposed amendment can be read by clicking here.

