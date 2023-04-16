COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

Central Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan has been sued by the Manhattan district attorney handling the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

“The question is is that prosecution politically motivated and is the investigation politically motivated,” said former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio David DeVillers, who weighs in on who he believes has a stronger legal argument.

New legislation seeks to streamline requirements for nearly 50,000 homeschooled students in Ohio. Hear why opponents of the legislation say it is a bad idea.

Bills focusing on transgender children are pending at the Ohio Statehouse. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle said they’re looking out for the best interests of the LGBTQ community.

“This is not anti-LGBTQ legislation, as it’s been said,” said Rep. Gary Click (R-Vickery). “It is pro-LGBTQ legislation.”

“I think that there’s a national trend attacking LGBTQ individuals, and Ohio is no different,” said Rep. Beth Liston (D-Dublin).

