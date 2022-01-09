This week on The Spectrum:
- One year since the attack at the U.S. Capitol by politically motivated Americans seeking to overturn an election, there’s still plenty of questions in need of answers.
Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan on what’s changed in the last 12 months as his campaign for Senate ramps up.
- As COVID-19 cases surge across the nation, hospitals in Ohio are among the hardest hit in the country.
Over the past few weeks, Gov. Mike DeWine authorized 2,300 Ohio National Guard members to deploy to hospitals across the state, with many coming to central and southern Ohio.
- Democrats are taking steps in the race for governor. Former Ohio mayors John Cranley and Nan Whaley announced their running mates this week.
- In this week’s roundtable, former Chief of Staff for the Ohio House Democrats Keary McCarthy and Republican strategist Mark Weaver reflect one year later on the Jan. 6 insurrection and on whether the choices for lieutenant governor matter to voters.