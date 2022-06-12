COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

The Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol reentered the spotlight this past week, with a hearing carried on primetime television, but will it change any minds?



“We live in a deeply polarized society, polarized along partisan lines,” said Paul Beck, a political scientist with Ohio State University. “Almost any indicator that you look at, if it has a tinge of political parties to it, it is going to be polarizing.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy condemned this week’s hearing, refusing to comply with a subpoena to testify and claiming the committee is working to divide the country.



Prior to the hearing, McCarthy, at the invitation of 12th District Congressman Troy Balderson, was in Columbus and was asked who should be held accountable for the Jan. 6 attack.



“I condemned Jan. 6 just as everybody else who was sitting in that room,” McCarthy said. “What I really condemned and found out is you’ve got Nancy Pelosi playing politics with it.”

Ohio is readying for a second primary election after the state’s redistricting commission failed to produce a legal map.



“Candidly, one of my frustrations has been the lack of compromise on both sides,” said Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose about the lengthy, and not yet completed redistricting process.

At the roundtable, Republican strategist Terry Casey and Common Cause Ohio’s Sam Gresham discuss possible gun reform coming from Washington and a bill at the Ohio Statehouse that some argue protect women’s sport while other say it puts children at risk of assault and abuse.