THE SPECTRUM: Is impeachment preventing Congress from passing laws?

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Impeachment is dominating the headlines and grabbing all the attention on Capitol Hill, but is Congress getting anything else done?

Health care, infrastructure, and immigration. The White House and Congress promised action this year on all three. That hasn’t happened, and everyone in Washington has someone else to blame.

“They’re pushing the impeachment witch hunt and a lot of bad things are happening to them,” President Donald Trump said. “Do you see what’s happening in the polls? Everybody said that’s really ****.”

The White House calls the impeachment process a witch hunt, while Democrats in the House call it their Constitutional duty.

“We have no choice but to act,” said Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. “And the evidence is clear that the president, the president has used his office for his own personal gain.”

But is impeachment blocking the rest of the people’s business?

We looked at action on Capitol Hill, going all the way back to the 107th General Assembly in 2001, specifically looking at how many bills became laws during October and November.

It averages 35 pieces of legislation during those two months of each year.

This year, during October and November, Congress passed only nine bills into law.

“Fundamentally, the Senate is not doing what it should be doing,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH). “The Senate is not involved in impeachment now, a few committees in the House are working on it.”

Brown blames his Republican colleagues in the Senate for sitting on their hands.

“The House has passed several dozen bills, and really good ones: a minimum wage, a pension bill, a violence against women act, a net neutrality bill, some environmental bills, education bills, the Senate has just killed them,” Brown said.

Brown said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is the real roadblock. McConnell, meanwhile, points the finger back at House Democrats.

“One thing that’s clearly been lost during the House’s impeachment obsession is doing the things we really need to do,” McConnell said. “USMCA needs to be called up for a vote in the House, we regretfully still don’t have a way forward on funding the government.”

McConnell said he won’t waste his time watching the impeachment hearings, and he won’t advance bills from the House Democrats because Senate Republicans have other priorities.

“We need action,” he said. “We need action on NDAA, we need action on funding the government, action on USMCA, as quickly as the House can do things. I don’t understand why they can’t do this, while one committee is having public hearings related to impeachment.”

McConnell is calling for action from Democrats. Brown is calling for action from Republicans.

Heading into a presidential election year, with impeachment looming, legislative action from either side seems less and less likely.