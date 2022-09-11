COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

Ground broken for Ohio’s silicon heartland.



President Joe Biden’s visit this week marked the start of construction of Ohio’s $20 billion Intel manufacturing plant, which is expected to solve the nation’s computer chip shortage while bringing an economic boom to the Buckeye state.



“It’s really exciting,” said Sen. Rob Portman. “It’s a historic investment in Ohio’s future.”



“This is a state that’s finally ready to move forward,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown.

It’s not just politicians in a sprint to election day.



Leaders from two political think tanks share what they’re focused on as voters decide the future of the state.



“And we have seen a sort of crisis after crisis, and after each one of those, we don’t see all Ohioans recovered,” said Hannah Halbert with Policy Matters Ohio.



“While there’s a lot of promise here, there’s also a lot of peril,” said Greg Lawson with The Buckeye Institute.

On the roundtable, Democratic strategist Morgan Harper and Republican strategist Terry Casey on the impact of Intel and what’s going on in Ohio’s heated Senate race.