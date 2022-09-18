COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

President Joe Biden took a victory lap this past week after signing the Inflation Reduction Act.

“With this law, the American people won and special interest lost,” Biden said.

NBC4 was at the White House celebration for the law the administration said will bring down high costs nationwide, but Republicans remain skeptical it will help at all.

“We’re getting numbers this morning that the inflation is not being reduced,” said Ohio Congressman Troy Balderson.

Back in Ohio, abortion rights are back up for debate as a judge blocks the state’s controversial “Heartbeat Law.”

“Abortion is healthcare,” said Kellie Copeland, executive director of Pro-Choice Ohio.

“We think that we shouldn’t have to pit both of those lives against each other,” said Elizabeth Whitmarsh, communications director for Ohio Right to Life.

Another controversial law – allowing teachers to carry firearms inside classrooms – went into effect this past week.

“It makes our schools and our students less safe,” said state Rep. Allison Russo, an Upper Arlington Democrat.

“This is another tool in the toolbox that, hopefully, we won’t have to use,” said state Rep. Jon Cross, a Kenton Republican.

On the all-star roundtable, Republican strategist Bob Clegg and Democratic strategist Derrick Clay debate the abortion issue.