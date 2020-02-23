THE SPECTRUM: In first appearance, Bloomberg at center of contentious Democratic debate

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WCMH) — It was fight night in Las Vegas as more than 30-million people tuned in to this week’s Democratic presidential debate, many curious to see how former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg would compete in a crowded field.

The ninth democratic debate was one of the most heated of this cycle, with Bloomberg’s rise in the polls — and first appearance in a debate — making him the target of attacks.

In Las Vegas, the gloves coming off quickly, with the candidates piling on Bloomberg.

Senator Elizabeth Warren led the charge.

“Democrats take a huge risk if we substitute one arrogant billionaire for another,” she said.

Warren also slammed Bloomberg for his alleged history of sexist remarks in the workplace.

“A billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians, and no, I’m not talking about Donald Trump, I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg,” Warren said.

Bloomberg trying to downplay the matter: “None of them accuse me of doing anything other than maybe they didn’t like a joke I told.”

Warren also called on Bloomberg to be more transparent.

“Mr. Mayor, are you willing to release all of those women from those nondisclosure agreements? So we can hear their side of the story?” Warren asked.

“There’s agreements between two parties that wanted to keep it quiet. And that’s up to them. They signed those agreements and we’ll live with it,” Bloomberg replied.

Also under the microscope was Bloomberg’s support of a controversial policing policy when he was mayor, which he has apologized for.

“Mr. Bloomberg had policies in New York City of stop and frisk, which went after African-American and Latino people in an outrageous way,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“When we discovered, I discovered, that we were doing many, many, too many stop and frisks, we cut 95% of it out,” Bloomberg fired back.

Former Vice President Joe Biden challenged that defense.

“The reason stop and frisk changed is because Barack Obama sent moderators to see what was going on,” Biden said. “The policy was abhorrent. And it was in fact a violation of every right people have.”