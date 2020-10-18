The Spectrum: How Ohio became an Election Day toss-up; looking at the District 12 Congressional race

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

* Once thought to be Trump country, a political expert says why Ohio is now a true toss up in the November election, and why the suburbs could decide the winner.

* One of the most contested Congressional races in Ohio is District 12.

The Spectrum talks to Republican incumbent Troy Balderson and his challenger, Democrat Alaina Shearer.

*Will interest rates and taxes shift after November 3? A financial analysist says some families and companies are already making adjustments.

* At the round table, Republican strategist Matt Dole and Progress Ohio’s Michael McGovern weigh in on the Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings as she positions herself to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court.