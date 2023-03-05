COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder takes the stand as he faces federal racketeering charges in a $61 million bribery scheme.

“It’s the first opportunity in two and a half years that I’ve had to talk, so I’m looking forward to it,” Householder said as he entered the courthouse this week.

Hear about the evidence the prosecution said contradicts Householder’s direct testimony.

A power struggle among House Republicans in Ohio between Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) and Rep. Derek Merrin (R-Monclova).

“I’m the one, you know, challenging the status quo. I am not the establishment favor,” Merrin said. “We have considerable influence on which bills pass, and, you know, what we’re willing to vote for.”

How a group of conservative lawmakers is hoping to influence the House agenda this session.

A bill that would overhaul the Ohio Department of Education is one step closer to becoming law.

Hear about the new cabinet-level agency it would create and why opponents said it’s taking away the will of the voters.

Lawmakers and lobbyists are following the power struggle at the statehouse and the corruption trial of Larry Householder. At the all-star roundtable, Common Cause Ohio’s Sam Gresham and Republican strategist Mark Weaver weigh in.