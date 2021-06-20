The Spectrum: Householder ousted from Statehouse; General Assembly summer break looming

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:
- Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was expelled from the legislature this week after allegedly getting caught up in the largest bribery scandal ever uncovered in the state.
Hear Householder’s defense and why his Republican colleagues made the move for an unprecedented removal.
- The General Assembly’s summer break is near, and with the budget looming, there is plenty of urgency to get things done quickly.
- One of the issues the legislators will debate is a new bipartisan effort to repeal the death penalty. Hear why some say it’s time for a change.
- On the roundtable, Republican strategist Mike Gonidakis and Democratic strategist Sam Gresham discuss Householder’s ouster as well as other issues at the Ohio Statehouse.