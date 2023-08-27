COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

A battle over a development proposal in Hilliard, sparking the debate over the housing crisis in the Columbus suburbs, after a video showing densely packed apartments in the middle of a residential neighborhood with single-family homes.

Does the plan support central Ohio’s future growth, or could it destroy home values?

The Ohio Ballot Board certified language for two issues Ohioans will be voting on in November – reproductive rights and recreational marijuana. Experts break down what voters will see on their ballots.

Read the language for both ballot issues in the documents below.

A new Columbus apartment building is helping women escape a life of human trafficking.

“They’ve been abused, and they’ve been trafficked and then they’re trying to get on the other side of that,” Turning Point director Cheryl Kirkham said.

How the non-profit organization Turning Point is giving women the resources to move forward on a new path.

Republican strategist Ryan Stubenrauch and Innovation Ohio President and CEO Desiree Tims join the roundtable to discuss the first Republican presidential primary debate minus the race’s frontrunner, and what it means for this election cycle.

