THE SPECTRUM: Highly contested 3rd District race between incumbent Beatty, progressive Harper, Republican Richardson

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s been one of the most contested races this cycle — the Democratic primary in Ohio’s Third Congressional District.

Progressive challenger Morgan Harper is calling for change on Capitol Hill as she looks to unseat Congresswoman Joyce Beatty.

Colleen Marshall asked her what she believes people are looking for in their representative

Beatty, meanwhile, said she’s fought for Ohioans for the last eight years. Now she’s fighting to win her own primary.

Beatty discusses her battle for the ballot as well as containing coronavirus.

As those two battle for the Democratic nod, a first-time candidate on the Republican side is looking to go head-to-head with whoever comes out of that race.

Mark Richardson believes putting more veterans in Washington would move America in a new direction and unite a politically-divided country.

