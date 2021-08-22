The Spectrum: Gubernatorial candidate seeks to break the mold; employers requiring COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

An outsider in next year’s gubernatorial race is getting a lot of traction.

“We’re going to break the mold of politics,” said candidate Joe Blystone.

But is Blystone breaking the mold, or bending the truth?

As his base grows off his anti-establishment messaging, we talk about some of his views that don’t seem to line up with reality.

“If your grandma or grandpa were in a nursing home, I think you would want to have the nursing staff vaccinated,” said Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

As state lawmakers consider a ban on businesses requiring COVID-19 vaccines for employees, we hear from other government and business leaders who say, “Back off.”

“If an employee doesn’t want to work for that kind of employer or doesn’t want to get a vaccine, they can go work somewhere else,” said former U.S. Representative Steve Stivers, who now is the head of the state’s Chamber of Commerce.