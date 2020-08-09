THE SPECTRUM: Gov. DeWine’s conflicting test results; school district sued to allow in-person classes

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

* Gov. Mike DeWine said he’s been living in a bubble, but somehow this week, the coronavirus got in.

Nearly 100,000 people in Ohio have tested positive for COVID-19, and after this week, that includes the most powerful man in the state.

After testing positive Thursday before a meeting with President Donald Trump, DeWine tested negative later in the day. On Saturday, a second test, one experts say is more accurate, also returned a negative result.

* As Ohio school districts struggle with how to keep children safe, and educated them remotely, some parents in one district are asking a court to mandate in-person classes.

A Franklin County court is being asked to order the Upper Arlington school district to open for in-person instruction five days a week.

Late last week, a lawsuit was filed in common pleas court, asking for an immediate temporary restraining order, even though the school district is on record saying it is not safe to open schools for in-person learning because of the pandemic.

* Civil unrest and criticism of police has brought three veteran top cops out of retirement to take on Columbus City Hall.

Four former Columbus Police leaders were on the sidelines when the nation reacted in outrage to the police killing of George Floyd.

But former Columbus Police chiefs Kim Jacobs and her predecessor Walter Distelzweig joined former deputy chief John Rockwell and former detectives’ commander Stan Partlow this week, all to say it’s time for someone to speak up for the men and women in blue.

* We continue looking into the races that will shape the Ohio Statehouse this November.

This week, it’s House District 21.

It was one of several district to flip from red to blue in 2018.

Challenger Mehek Cooke is looking to put a Republican back in the seat for Dublin and Worthington residents, but first-time Rep. Beth Liston, a Democrat, said she has a strong backing in the Columbus suburbs.

* On this week’s all-star roundtable, Republican strategist Mike Gonidakis and Democratic former State Senator Lou Gentile.