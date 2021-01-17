THE SPECTRUM: Gov. DeWine on Ohio’s 2021 rebound; insurrection and impeachment in Washington D.C.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

* Between the COVID-19 pandemic, economic struggles, and calls for social justice, 2020 was a year of chaos.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is hopeful 2021 will be a year of recovery.

NBC 4’s Colleen Marshall holds a one-on-one interview with the governor as he looks to help Ohio rebound in 2021.

* The fallout from the insurrection on Capitol Hill continues as the House of Representatives impeaches President Donald Trump for a second time.

Ohio Congresswoman Joyce Beatty explains why Democrats are pushing so hard for the president’s removal, even though he leaves office in just a few days.

* Republican strategist Matt Dole and Democratic strategist Keary McCarthy talk about impeachment, insurrection, and the inauguration in this week’s all-star roundtable.