COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

Ohio lawmakers are busier than ever during the current lame-duck session.

“So this is an incredible abuse of power,” said Mike Curtain, a former state lawmaker, about a Republican-backed plan to make it harder for voters to amend the state constitution. “It’s historic. It’s never happened before.”

Lawmakers are also considering a bill to drastically cut cosmetology and barber training hours.

“If a regular barber student comes out at 1,000 hours, I probably wouldn’t even interview him,” said Waverly Willis, who owns and operates three barber shops and leads a non-profit industry group known as the Ohio Barber and Beauty Alliance.

Maureen O’Connor made history as the first woman to serve as Ohio’s chief justice, something she wants children to remember.

“If they walked into the Grand Concourse now, the only thing a schoolchild would see is deceased white men,” she said.

Lawmakers make a major change to a controversial bill that aims to ban transgender females from competing in girls’ sports. The bill’s supporters say it’s about protecting integrity in sports competitions, but it’s overreach because opponents say the state’s high school athletics association already has rules in place to do that.

Republican strategist Ryan Stubenrauch and President and CEO of Innovation Ohio Desiree Tims join the roundtable to discuss why and how the Ohio Statehouse is so busy during this lame-duck session.