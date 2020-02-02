THE SPECTRUM: Gingrich, Jarrett discuss impeachment of President Trump

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The votes, the questions, the comments, for the most part, are divided along party lines across the country, and the tone is very often combative.

This week, NBC 4’s Colleen Marshall talked to two political veterans who appeared together at the Jefferson Series, presented by the New Albany Community Foundation.

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former Obama Senior Advisor Valerie Jarrett said they often find common ground, but not on the impeachment of Donald Trump.

“I am very deeply troubled by clearly what the president did and I think our guiding light was always do what keeps America safe, do what grows our country and strengthen our country and don’t put politics into foreign policy ever, and by his own admission and the facts, that happened,” Jarrett said.

“I think this whole thing is so stunningly stupid that it’s hard for me to take it seriously,” Gingrich said.

Current Republican leaders question the process and the people behind it, and so does Gingrich.

“The truth is Schiff and Nadler are so bad that the Democrats couldn’t have picked dumber guys to send in on this case,” he said.

But with new indications of wrongdoing from former National Security Adviser John Bolton, there was renewed pressure for witnesses and documents.

“I don’t understand why you wouldn’t want to have witnesses,” Jarrett said. “I don’t understand why the president has prevented everybody surrounding him to not testify. I don’t know why they are withholding documents. The American people have the right to see all that and then make a decision whether their elected representatives did what they wanted them to do.”

“The House had a chance to make a case,” Gingrich said. “The House didn’t make the case, therefore there is no case.”

“Even though the President blocked witnesses, blocked documents,” Marshall asked.

“No, the President said you get to go to court and see if the court overrules me, but I have the right under executive privilege that goes back to George Washington,” Gingrich said. “Every president since George Washington has had the right for executive privilege. The way you settle it is you go to the court. The House didn’t want to go to the court.”

With the threat of new damaging revelations from Bolton, Republicans expanded their argument, saying even if the President had a personal motive for his demands for an investigation into the Bidens, that doesn’t mean there was not also a motive of national interest.

“I mean, their whole argument, he is not allowed to be worried about reelection,” Gingrich argued. “Now, to use a similar example we had because there was an open mike and he didn’t know it, we had Barack Obama saying to the president of Russia, please give me a few months to get reelected and then I will have a lot more breathing room to take care of you. Now, was that appealing to a foreign leader?”

Republicans also argue President Trump did for Ukraine what President Obama failed to do.

“That President Obama didn’t provide the right kind of military aid, that President Obama failed Ukraine. How do you respond to that?” Marshall asked.

“Well, of course, I would disagree,” Jarrett said. “I think we did a very, very good job and I think that, look, the question isn’t comparing President Trump to President Obama. The question before us today is should he be reelected? Does he deserve a second term? And every voter should make that decision for themselves.”

“The American people, by a significant majority on Election Day, are going to reelect Donald Trump,” Gingrich said.

“The only way that elected officials are going to do what you think they should do and be consistent with your values is if you hold them accountable,” Jarrett said.

This was the seventh year for the Jefferson Series, through the New Albany Center for Civil Discourse and Debate.