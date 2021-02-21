THE SPECTRUM: Getting Columbus students back to school; former state GOP head eyes Senate run

COLUMBUS (WCHM) – This week on The Spectrum:

* Gov. Mike DeWine wants students back in school next week, while Columbus City Schools Superintendent and CEO Dr. Talisa Dixon wants more protections to keep staff and students safe.

How two leaders aren’t seeing eye-to-eye when it comes for what’s best for Ohio’s children.

* She’s never held a public office before, but the former head of the Ohio Republican Party Jane Timken hopes her connection with former president Donald Trump will inspire voters to send her to Washington D.C.

* The COVID-19 pandemic is changing healthcare forever. What will be different on the other side of the pandemic, with Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center CEO Dr. Harold Paz.

* This week’s all-star round table, with Republican strategist Jordan Ohler and President and CEO of Innovation Ohio Desiree Tims, discusses the plan to get students back in schools amid the pandemic and reflect on the life of conservative shock jock Rush Limbaugh.