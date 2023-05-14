COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

In August, voters will be asked to decide on an issue that would make it more difficult to pass amendments to the Ohio Constitution.

“We’ve been working on this for six months,” said Rep. Brian Stewart (R-District 12). “We always believed that if it was brought to the floor that it would have the votes to pass, and it’s nice to be proven correct and look forward to the debate ahead now happening in Ohio.”

Hear why conservative lawmakers said change is necessary and why Democrats are calling it a dark day for democracy.

“The Republican majority has made it very clear that they will cave to extremists and cave to out-of-state special interests, will cave to partisan politics,” said Rep. Allison Russo (D-District 7).

Thousands of Ohio teachers are outraged after a reform-minded member is ousted from the state pension board by Gov. Mike DeWine.

“To think that the corruption goes that deep really, really concerns us,” said retired teacher Pam Million.

How DeWine is defending his move and Colleen Marshall talks to the former board member on why he thinks he was removed.

Republican strategist Mike Gonidakis and Democratic strategist Joe Retoff join the roundtable to debate whether this week’s statehouse resolution to hold an August special election on changing the parameters for constitutional amendments is really about protecting Ohio from outside interests.

