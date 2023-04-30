COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This week on The Spectrum:

Former Ohio governors are speaking out against efforts to reinstate August elections, and make it more difficult to pass constitutional amendments.

“I just have become increasingly concerned about what the legislature is doing right now,” said Bob Taft, former Republican Ohio Governor.

Hear why Taft is calling it “bad policy,” and what Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is saying.

“For some people, it’s about the prospect of what I consider a pretty radical pro-abortion amendment,” said LaRose.

Then, Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown breaks with the White House on trade.

“We outsourced manual labor in this country over the last 30 or 40 years,” said Brown. “So, President Biden’s wrong on this one.”

Hear where he said President Biden got it wrong, and what he thinks will happen with the debt ceiling.

Last, the Ohio House of Representatives passes its version of the state budget with wide, bipartisan support.

“This was not about policy, this was about putting people first,” said Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney (D-Westlake).

Learn what’s inside the bills, including a proposed tax cut for the middle class.