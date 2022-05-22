COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

Inflation is up, gas prices are higher than ever, and consumer confidence is at an all-time low.



“There’s been a 92 percent increase today compared to when the Biden administration came in,” said Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, who added he’s hopeful all of these issues can be fixed before the midterms.



Portman shares his plan on how to get that done.

It’s no longer a matter of if the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade, but when.



After a draft opinion was leaked earlier this month and confirmed to be real by the chief justice, pro-choice politicians are scrambling to do something before the federal protections are removed, leaving laws on abortions up to each individual state.

Soon after Ohio’s retired teachers ended a seven-year fight for cost-of-living increases for their pensions, members of their board are ready to give themselves an even bigger bonus.



Why the allegations of mismanagement aren’t going silent and what they’re looking to do about it.

Republican strategist Mike Gonidakis and President and CEO of Innovation Ohio Desiree Tims join the roundtable to discuss fighting inflations and what the Democrats can get done as a “red wave” looks to be bearing down on Washington this November.