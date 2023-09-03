COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

“I’m calling on everybody to call their legislators in Congress, but particularly in the Statehouse,” Ginther said.

“Gun violence occurs from criminals breaking the law and passing more laws doesn’t get criminals to start acting correctly,” Ohio Rep. Ron Ferguson (R-Wintersville) said.

Google is set to spend nearly $2 billion to expand its three data centers in central Ohio.

“It’s great to see this investment in Ohio,” Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said. “It further solidifies our role as the tech hub of the Midwest.”

Medicare begins the process of negotiating prices for ten prescription drugs.

“People that are older, living on fixed incomes, they now have a chance to fight back against the drug companies,” Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) said.

Brown said the change will give power back to patients, but the pharmaceutical industry is fighting the changes.

Backers of November’s reproductive rights amendment have challenged the ballot language certified by the Ohio Secretary of State’s office last week. Is it propaganda or a fair and accurate description of what the amendment would do? Republican strategist Mike Gonidakis and Democratic strategist Greg Haas join the roundtable to weigh in.

