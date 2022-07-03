COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

More than one week after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturned Roe v. Wade, there’s been no quieting down in the debates and discussions over abortion rights.



In Ohio, activists on the left are looking to overturn the state’s heartbeat law, which went into effect just hours after the ruling was official and bans abortions in Ohio at six weeks into a pregnancy.



Meanwhile, federal officials said they’re launching a new action plan to help those who are trying to access abortions but live in states where the once-constitutional right became illegal overnight.

A First Amendment issue was settled after a high school student was kicked off his football team for allegedly disrespecting the American flag.

At the roundtable, Democratic strategist Dale Butland and Republican strategist Terry Casey weigh in on the reversal of Roe v. Wade and bombshell testimony this week at the Jan. 6 hearings.