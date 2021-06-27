The Spectrum: Fight for Ohio’s governorship; 15th Congressional special election

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

  • Bold claims from a former congressman as he challenges Governor Mike DeWine. Why Jim Renacci said Ohio Republicans are hungry for change and why he believes he’ll win the GOP gubernatorial primary next spring.
  • We are just weeks away from a special election in the 15th Congressional district. Meet two more candidates seeking the seat: one who has the endorsement of former president Donald Trump and one who is happy to have no endorsement at all.
  • At the roundtable, Democratic strategist Dale Butland and Republican strategist Terry Casey discuss budget negotiations at the Ohio Statehouse and the end of the state’s Vax-A-Million COVID-19 vaccine initiative.

