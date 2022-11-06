COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

With only two days until Election Day, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine joined Republican candidates across the state on a bus tour.

“I’m running on my record,” DeWine said of his reelection bid against Democrat Nan Whaley. “I think it’s a very strong record.”

DeWine responds to why he’s refused to debate Whaley and why he hasn’t agreed to any in-depth interviews during his campaign.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose talks about election integrity in Ohio.

“We do it so well that even the loser knows they lost,” he said.

Hear what LaRose has to say about candidates across the country backing former president Donald Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 election.

Control of the U.S. Senate is at stake Tuesday. Hear from one of the country’s top election forecasters on how he believes the race between JD Vance and Tim Ryan will play out.

“You got to ask yourself, based on the year we’re in, and the political trajectory of a state like Ohio, which way are the undecided likely going to break,” said election expert Kyle Kondik.

Republican strategist Ryan Stubenrauch and former Democratic state senator Lou Gentile offer their predictions for Tuesday’s elections.