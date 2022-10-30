COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

There are only nine days left until Election Day and for central Ohio Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, it’s not just politicians on the ballot: It’s also Americans’ freedoms.

“Our democracy, our freedom, everything is on the line,” she said.

Why she said everything from the economy to partisanship in Congress will get worse if Ohioans don’t vote.

Young voters are making sure they’re not forgotten this election cycle.

“I just think, as I’ve gotten older and I’ve understood more what was going on, I just get more and more passionate about it,” said Sarah Garfinkel, a sophomore at Ohio State University.

Hear the issues young people said are motivating them to get to the polls.

Ohio doesn’t have the only U.S. Senate race making national headlines.

“I’m running for the U.S. Senate because Washington keeps getting it wrong with extreme positions,” said Republican candidate Mehmet Oz, running for the U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania.

“Here’s a man that spent more than $20 million of his own money to try to buy that seat,” his opponent, Democrat John Fetterman, said during a debate last week.

Take a look at the battleground matchups that could decide the balance of power on Capitol Hill.

Former Democratic candidate Morgan Harper and Republican strategist Mark Weaver join the roundtable to talk about the nation’s close races and what they could mean for the future of the country.