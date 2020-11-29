THE SPECTRUM: Dr. Acton discusses COVID-19 surge in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

* Ohio is setting grim, new records for COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, all heightening fears that the virus will explode after the Thanksgiving weekend.

It’s a stressful time, but former Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton is once again sharing her calming and educated voice on the issue.

* Nurses working around the clock in intensive care units share their stories about life on the front lines of the pandemic.

* Former Democratic State Senator Lou Gentile and Republican strategist Clarence Mingo take part in our all-star roundtable.