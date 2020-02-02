Live Now
THE SPECTRUM: Different political world views come together to encourage civil discourse

The Spectrum

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich believes the impeachment investigation is a stupid waste of time.

Former senior Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett believes it is vital to national security.

They are an unlikely duo and students from 28 local schools got to see them share a stage this week as part of the New Albany Community Foundation Series encouraging civil discourse.

Colleen Marshall sat down with both earlier this week, touching on a wide range of topics outside the impeachment trial.

Instead of the weekly roundtable debate, hear more from two brilliant political strategists with two very different world views.

