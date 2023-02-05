COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine lays out his priorities in this year’s State of the State address.

“It’s a budget that focuses on our people, on our families, and our children,” he said.

See what areas DeWine is urging lawmakers to invest in.

Fifty-six years after its founding, members of Ohio’s Legislative Black Caucus are still fighting disparities that have existed since the 1960s.

“Much of the work we do have has long-term implications for everyone,” said Ohio State Sen. Herceal Craig (D-District 15).

Hear how their work has ripple effects beyond the Black community.

Sexual abuse survivors of Ohio State University Dr. Richard Strauss are fighting to take their stories to the court of public opinion.

“We’re trying to spread information and we’re trying to make them do the right thing,” said Stephen Snyder-Hill, one of those abuse survivors.

The survivors are now saying their message is being silenced.

More first responders are facing consequences after the beating death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers. Is there a need for police reform on a federal level? Democratic strategist Dale Butland and Republican strategist Mehek Cooke join the all-star roundtable to discuss the situation in Memphis and more.