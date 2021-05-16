The Spectrum: DeWine’s COVID-19 announcements; tightening unemployment requirements

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:
- Governor Mike DeWine gets ready to lift pandemic health orders, and create some millionaires in the process.
- Lt. Governor Jon Husted wants to get more people back to work by tightening unemployment benefits.
- Meet two more candidates who want to replace Rep. Steve Stivers on Capitol Hill.
- Who should speak on behalf of Ohio’s most disabled citizens? A tug of war that pits independent advocates against families and guardians.
- The all-star roundtable with former Democratic candidate for Congress Morgan Harper and Republican strategist Mark Weaver tackle DeWine’s COVID-19 announcements and the division among members of the Republican Party.