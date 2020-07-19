THE SPECTRUM: DeWine addresses virus battle; FOP, Ginther remain at odds

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

* The governor is calling on Ohioans to step up when it comes to slowing the spread of coronavirus, but is his message falling on deaf ears?

“We have to ask ourselves, what’s better?” Gov. Mike DeWine asked Wednesday during a televised address to the state. “Knowing you did all you could to make your family and neighbors safe, and our economy open, or taking risks that lead to illness, death, and other economic shutdowns?”

DeWine delivering a passionate address this week for Ohioans to be responsible, practice social distancing, and wear masks.

Many people we spoke with assumed he would be ordering a statewide mask mandate.

Instead, the governor only said there would be another time for that, a move that surprised some of the people we spoke with just after it ended.

* The mayor of Columbus, in a feud with the police union, speaks candidly about the challenges of addressing police reform and criticism from his constituents.

Columbus City Council members this week dug into what needs to be in place for a civilian review board, which Mayor Andrew Ginther said he wants established by the end of the year.

The mayor has been a point of contention, with police officers saying he lost credibility and some in the public saying he’s not going far enough.

NBC 4’s Kerry Charles took a walk with Ginther to learn more about what it’s like being caught in the middle.

* The Fraternal Order of Police speak out and ask for a seat at the table when it comes to police reform.

Mayor Ginther has made it clear that he believes the FOP is obstructionist, that the union is refusing to be part of the solution as the city moves toward meaningful police reform.

But the FOP is telling a very different story.

The day after Kerry Charles talked to the Mayor, NBC 4’s Colleen Marshall sat down with the president of the local chapter of the FOP, Keith Ferrell, who said it’s simply not true that police are refusing to change or talk because no one has invited them into the conversation.

* On this week’s roundtable, Democratic strategist Dale Butland and Republican strategist Mike Gonidakis break down the governor’s address and weigh in what should happen next in an effort to stop COVID-19 coronavirus.