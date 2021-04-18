The Spectrum: DeVillers moves to the private sector; Conway backs Ohio candidate

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:
- A career prosecutor moves to the private sector.
Former U.S. Attorney David DeVillers discusses busting up gangs and uncovering corruption at the Ohio Statehouse.
- She was on everyone’s radar after coining the phrase “alternative facts.”
Now, former Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway is back in the political game, backing a candidate here in Ohio.
- The state’s top watchdog in investigating unemployment fraud and the E-Cot scandal.
- On the All-Star Roundtable, Republican strategist Matt Dole and President and CEO of Innovation Ohio Desiree Tims discuss expanding the U.S. Supreme Court and rising COVID-19 numbers.