The Spectrum: DeVillers moves to the private sector; Conway backs Ohio candidate

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

  • A career prosecutor moves to the private sector.

Former U.S. Attorney David DeVillers discusses busting up gangs and uncovering corruption at the Ohio Statehouse.

  • She was on everyone’s radar after coining the phrase “alternative facts.”

Now, former Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway is back in the political game, backing a candidate here in Ohio.

  • The state’s top watchdog in investigating unemployment fraud and the E-Cot scandal.
  • On the All-Star Roundtable, Republican strategist Matt Dole and President and CEO of Innovation Ohio Desiree Tims discuss expanding the U.S. Supreme Court and rising COVID-19 numbers.

