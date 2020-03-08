THE SPECTRUM: Developer, teens team up to fight for free COTA rides

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s an unlikely partnership between a well-known Columbus developer and five high school juniors that could someday lead to life-changing savings for tens of thousands of families.

Developer Bob Weiler, a former member of both the Columbus City School Board and the Central Ohio Transit Authority Board, has been working for years to have rides on COTA buses be free for all passengers.

And now, five teenagers are trying to turn his idea into a movement.

A group hug, a pep talk from the developer who has known great success and the students who trying to find their way.

“We have spoken to huge people in this community,” said student Taylor Winborn. “The COTA board, the school board, the mayor.”

​Their message? The $4.50 day-pass for COTA is prohibitively expensive.

“That’s a lot of money, especially for low-income families,” said student Diamonique Jackson.

“I live in a family of five kids and then a single mom, and so it’s really hard,” said student Nathan Burruss.

The teens surveyed the 800 students at Walnut Ridge about supporting an effort for free rides on COTA.

“Ninty-six percent of students and staff wanted to help us, so I was shocked,” said student Ben Kelson.​

They learned students were missing out on sports, after-school activities, even mandatory internships that require them to log 120 hours.

“If you don’t, you don’t graduate, so I think that’s very important,” said student Jamerion Cortez Elmore.

“We’re supposed to be the smart city, Colleen,” said Weiler. “I don’t think we’re being very smart when we have students like we heard who can’t afford to take the bus to a point of employment.”

Weiler believes no one should have to pay for public transportation.

“Schools aren’t free, we all know that,” he said. “Libraries aren’t free, the freeways aren’t free, parks aren’t free, but we’ve decided as a community there are certain things that should not be paid for by the user.”​

Weiler said only 12 percent of COTA’s budget comes from riders, the rest comes from a sales tax.

A simple increase of one-tenth of one percent would make up the gap. That’s a single penny for every $10 you spend.

For Burruss, it’s a ride to his internship at the Ronald McDonald House.

“Every time we walked in, we would see staff and the children, their faces would just light up,” he said.

“Everybody is out here trying to get a job so they can support their families or support their wants and needs,” said Jackson.

​And these students are determined to make it happen.

“You just wouldn’t expect something, a movement like this, coming from our school,” said Winborn. “We get a lot of bad rep but we are a school full of great students with many opportunities and we just want to be exposed to all of them. And the fact that we are doing this is just, we are really trying to make an impact on our community”