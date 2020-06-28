THE SPECTRUM: Democratic national convention changes, police reform

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

Democrats are making changes to their national convention, going almost entirely virtual.

One local delegate said it will be unlike any other.

Milwaukee’s professional basketball arena was all set to host 19,000 delegates from all over the country.



COVID changed everything.

Presumptive nominee Joe Biden is expected to travel to Milwaukee to accept his party’s nomination, and the convention speeches will still go on for four nights in the battleground state of Wisconsin. But delegates will have to tune in from their home states.

As protests continue here in Columbus and across the country, Congress is working on several police reform bills.

One crafted by Senate Republicans, the Justice Act, would have increased body cameras, made lynching a federal crime, and would require more transparency and reporting when it comes to police using force.

But Democrats blocked it, saying it didn’t go far enough.

Police reform also came up when Colleen Marshall spoke with Ohio Sen. Rob Portman.

He said it’s critical that Congress moves forward to come up with a bipartisan solution.

This week, a federal court unsealed the amended complaint and deposition testimony in the doctor Richard Strauss sex abuse case, revealing new evidence of a cover-up by the Ohio State University.

The amended complaint includes testimony from a half dozen doctors.

It claims a deliberate cover-up by the university allowed Strauss to molest – even rape – hundreds of young men over a 20-year period.

And it reveals evidence that had been hidden, even from the plaintiffs themselves.

The attorney for nearly a hundred of the men who are suing Ohio State said there is evidence the university actively concealed the Strauss abuse in an effort to protect the university’s reputation.

There is a call for solidarity in Columbus – between the LGBTQ community and Black Lives Matter protesters.

Last week, there was a Unity March downtown, with Black Lives Matter banners and pride flags flying overhead.

And almost two weeks after a Supreme Court ruling guaranteed civil rights protections in the workplace for gay and transgender employees, the man who was at the center of the landmark 2015 same-sex marriage case is celebrating this new solidarity.

Democratic strategist Dale Butland and Republican strategist Terry Casey take a closer look at a new poll showing how Ohio might become a battleground state in this November’s election.