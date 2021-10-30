COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

* Issue 7; Columbus voters will see it on the ballot Tuesday. The mayor calls it a scam that will strip $87 million out of the city’s budget.

But what do the petitioners who got the issue added to the ballot have to say?

Six petitioners filed to get Issue 7 on the ballot. They want millions in taxpayer dollars for what they call environmental causes and minority business initiatives. The city said there’s no way to know what they use the money for.

Who are these petitioners? We went looking for answers.

* Democratic lawmakers in Washington D.C. said it’s time to pass some major legislation, or pass on the opportunity.

“We’re not going to not have an infrastructure bill,” said Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), who discusses getting deals done in Washington.

* The Spectrum has spent weeks discussing key races in the 2021 election, but will voters continue their historic turnout pace Tuesday?

In years after presidential elections, Ohio’s voter turnout has been between 25 and 45 percent, but with a record number of people casting ballots during last year’s presidential election, will that 2020 boost carry over to this year?

* Republican strategist Matt Dole and Democratic strategist Derrick Clay join the roundtable to discuss the District 15 Congressional race, the latest effort to redraw Ohio’s Congressional districts, and the budget battle in Congress.