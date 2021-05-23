The Spectrum: Cordray’s new post; OSU endowments; Husted on COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on a special extra-long edition of The Spectrum:

* Ohio’s Richard Cordray was head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau under President Barack Obama.

Now, He’s been selected by President Biden to be the new head of federal student aid, and finds himself in the center of a swirling debate over forgiving student debt.

* The Ohio Senate heard testimony this week about how universities use big-money endowments after the family of one of Ohio State University’s donors, Michael Moritz, brought into question how the school was spending the $30 million endowment left by Moritz.

* Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted on how the state has handled the COVID-19 pandemic and where he thinks the state is headed as the light seems to be at the end of the tunnel.

* It was a busy week at the Ohio Statehouse, with the legislature debating items such as bail reform, the death penalty, election reform, and much more.

* Meet two new candidates who have thrown their hats into the ring for the 15th Congressional district election.

* Republican strategist Bob Clegg and former Democratic candidate for Congress Morgan Harper join the all-star roundtable to discuss the crowded race in the 15th District and the divide among the parties on Capitol Hill that both sides can’t decide what happened on Jan. 6.