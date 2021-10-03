COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

Congress kicks the can down the road, finding a way to keep the government running until December, but can Democrats find a way to push through that multi-trillion dollar Biden budget?

At the Ohio Statehouse, renewed efforts to block vaccine mandates, a move Democrats call dangerous. Hear from the ranking Democrat on the Health Committee.

A popular bishop has to say good-bye to Columbus. More on the surprising transfer for Bishop Robert Brennan.

Reporter Adrienne Robbins looks at the early action in the General Assembly’s fall session at the statehouse.