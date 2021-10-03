COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:
- Congress kicks the can down the road, finding a way to keep the government running until December, but can Democrats find a way to push through that multi-trillion dollar Biden budget?
- At the Ohio Statehouse, renewed efforts to block vaccine mandates, a move Democrats call dangerous. Hear from the ranking Democrat on the Health Committee.
- A popular bishop has to say good-bye to Columbus. More on the surprising transfer for Bishop Robert Brennan.
- Reporter Adrienne Robbins looks at the early action in the General Assembly’s fall session at the statehouse.
- Democratic strategist Dale Butland and Republican strategist Terry Casey join the roundtable to take a look at what’s going on in Congress and the move that avoided a government shutdown for the time being.