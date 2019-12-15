THE SPECTRUM: Columbus Mayor Ginther on police chief search, tax abatement, infant mortality

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — From choosing the next chief of police for Ohio’s capital city to driving the economy in the 14th largest city in the United States, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther has been asked to do a lot for the people who elected him.

And with a second term officially beginning next year, he said his work has only just begun.

NBC4’s Colleen Marshall sat down with Ginther this week to talk about his vision for Columbus.

First up (video above), Ginther talks about the search for a new Chief of Police and luring investments to some of the more “troubled” neighborhoods in the city.

Next, Ginther discusses the tax abatements granted to housing developers and commercial complexes that cost Columbus City Schools nearly $30 million a year in tax revenue, according to the city auditor’s office.

Finally, the mayor talks about Columbus’ higher than average infant mortality rate and how his administration continues to fight against it.