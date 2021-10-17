COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

Four candidates are jockeying to fill three seats on Columbus City Council.

Next month, voters in Ohio’s capital city will decide between some familiar faces, some new names, and some looking to shake things ups.

Hear from the candidates: current City Council President Shannon Hardin, former TV investigative reporter Tom Sussi, Gladden Community House President and CEO Nick Bankston, and director of the Latina Mentoring Academy Lourdes Barroso De Padilla.

Economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is tough for all small businesses, with Black business owners saying they are seeing an “uneven” recovery.

Goldman Sachs surveyed 10,000 small business owners and learned minority businesses are calling employees back at a slower rate, have less in cash reserves, and only 20 percent of minority businesses are confident they’ll have access to needed capital.

Two central Ohio women were part of that survey, and they took their concerns a step further: all the way to Washington D.C.

On the roundtable, Lou Gentile, former Democratic state senator, and Republican strategist Mark Weaver discuss Congress delaying the inevitable on what to do about paying the nation’s bills and the internal struggle among Ohio statehouse Republican over vaccine mandates.