COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

A historic investment that’s poised to put Ohio on the cusp of a technological boom.



“We are better positioned than any other nation in the world to win the economic competition of the 21st century,” said President Joe Biden.



The Spectrum takes a look at the CHIPS Act and its impact on Ohio.

With the general election less than three months away, meet the candidates who will be vying for your vote.



This week, meet two men looking to represent Ohio’s 15th Congressional District: Incumbent Mike Carey (R) and his Democratic challenger Gary Josephson.

A bill with bipartisan support in the Ohio Statehouse could let people out of prison early if the state changes sentencing laws for those crimes.

Republican strategist Terry Casey and Democratic strategist Derrick Clay join the all-star roundtable to take a look at the Biden administration’s big legislative wins, Ohio’s lieutenant governor being linked to the House Bill 6 scandal, and a possible school strike in Columbus.