The Spectrum: Chauvin verdict and shooting death of Columbus teen highlight national issues

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

* It was one of the most high-profile trials of a police officer of all time. Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis officer who kneeled on the neck of George Floyd, was found guilty of murder last week.

But just as he was convicted, another police shooting here in Columbus was dominating national headlines.

* Congressman Steve Stivers seemed destined for a U.S. Senate campaign, but this week, he dropped a bombshell. Stivers is leaving politics all together, and will instead become the new president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

* The first major challenger for governor has entered the arena.

Democrat Nan Whaley announced her candidacy this week, making gun control a focus of her launch, an issue close to her current constituents as the mayor of Dayton.

* On this week’s all-star roundtable, President and CEO of Innovation Ohio Desiree Tims and Republican strategist Jordan Ohler take a look at the Chauvin verdict and the shooting death of Ma’Khia Bryant.