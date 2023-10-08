COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

Chaos erupted in the House of Representatives this week after eight hard-right Republicans ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

“I disagree with, you know, what took place, but those guys are friends of mine,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said.

Why Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance says Jordan would be a good choice for the post, and why Jordan’s constituents haven’t heard from him.

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown weighs in on the dysfunction on Capitol Hill.

“It’s really why people hate Washington is this sort of inciting infighting,” Brown said.

Hear why Brown senator said it’s time for some lawmakers in the House to grow up and work together.

With less than a month until Ohioans decide Issue 1, there’s a battle playing out over the languages voters will see on ballots.

“This is 100% about abortion,” said Right to Life President Mike Gonidakis. “That’s what the ballot board put in front of them and that’s what we’ll vote on.”

“People signed on to the language of the actual constitutional amendment,” Red, Wine and Blue founder Katie Paris said. “They deserve to see the actual language.”

Why are abortion rights supporters saying Republicans on the ballot board are stacking the deck against them?

Civility has been hard to come by in Washington. On the all-star roundtable, hear what Republican strategist Matt Dole and Democratic strategist Dale Butland have to say about the fall of Kevin McCarthy and what’s likely to rise from those ashes.

