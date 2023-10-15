COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

Frustration boiled over on Capitol Hill as Republicans struggled to unite behind a candidate for Speaker of the House.

“It makes us look like we can’t govern,” Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH 3rd District) said.

Why Beatty said the in-fighting is putting the country at risk.

“When there is someone who is Jewish, who is suffering in the world, we’re suffering, too,” Congregation Beth Tikvah Rabbi Rick Kellner said.

Violence between Hamas and Israel is taking a toll on central Ohio’s Jewish community. Hear how Kellner is comforting his congregation during this uncertain time.

A former AT&T Ohio employee who was the highest-ranking woman of color there is now suing the company in federal court.

“It was definitely a threat,” former AT&T employee Stacey Fowler said. “It was a racial threat. It was a personal threat. It was a death threat.”

Republican strategist Bob Clegg and Democratic strategist Brian Rothenberg join the all-star roundtable to weigh in on the chaos on Capitol Hill and on the crisis in Israel.

